Brevard brush fire 100% contained; 5 homes destroyed, more damaged

A brush fire that broke out Friday in Brevard County forcing evacuations and damaging homes is now 100% contained, officials said.

COCOA, Fla. – A brush fire that broke out Friday in Brevard County forcing evacuations and damaging homes is now 100% contained, officials said.

The fire is burning in Sharpes near Cocoa and has hit 10 homes, with five of the 10 destroyed, according to fire officials.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

More progress at the scene of the #PersimmonFire. It's now 100% contained. Thank you firefighters! https://t.co/KoPjCnu0EX — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) May 27, 2022

Video from Sky 6 shows flames burning in a backyard and a large plume of smoke blowing over a neighborhood.

“I was just scared,” Sheila Clemmons, who lost her home, said.

A brush fire broke out Friday in Brevard County forcing evacuations, officials said.

Don Walker, Brevard Emergency Management spokesperson, said that 50 homes were evacuated in a four-block area.

Walker said the homes in the area were mobile homes, with a lot of wood involved.

“Someone said, ‘Hey, your roof is on fire,’ and the tree started on fire. So I just got everything out that I could,” said John Fanton after losing his home.

Ad

The fire was burning in Sharpes near Cocoa and has hit 10 homes, with five of the 10 destroyed, according to fire officials.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Red Cross says it has a team out to help residents who may be displaced by the fire.

Crews said all pets affected by the evacuations have been reunited with their owners.

Sky 6 over a structure fire as part of a brush fire in Cocoa. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Brevard County was listed in the “high” category for fire danger on Friday, according to FFS. “High” is third on a scale of 1-5, with “low” being No. 1 and “extreme” being No. 5.

Check back for updates.