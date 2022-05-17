Port Orange brush fire sends smoke toward I-95

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning in Volusia County, sending smoke near Interstate 95, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Gate 5 Fire and estimated at at least 25 acres, burned in a remote area on private property in Port Orange near Williamson Boulevard, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

Officials later said the fire was 100% contained.

The FFS said no homes were threatened, but smoke was visible on I-95.

“Smoke is visible from I-95 but is not impacting the roadway at this time. We continue to work with FHP on updates for this fire,” the FFS tweeted.

It’s not known what caused the fire.