Local News

Port Orange brush fire sends smoke toward I-95

Gate 5 Fire burns in remote area near Williamson Boulevard

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

A brush fire erupted in Port Orange on Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A brush fire broke out Tuesday morning in Volusia County, sending smoke near Interstate 95, officials said.

The blaze, dubbed the Gate 5 Fire and estimated at at least 25 acres, burned in a remote area on private property in Port Orange near Williamson Boulevard, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

Officials later said the fire was 100% contained.

The FFS said no homes were threatened, but smoke was visible on I-95.

“Smoke is visible from I-95 but is not impacting the roadway at this time. We continue to work with FHP on updates for this fire,” the FFS tweeted.

It’s not known what caused the fire.

