75-acre brush fire causing large plume of smoke in Brevard County

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Florida Forest Service crews are fighting a growing brush fire in the West Melbourne area near I-95.

The brush fire is off Ellis Road. It started at 5 acres but has since grown to at least 75 acres in size. There are a number of businesses as well as a park in the area. No word if any structures in the area are threatened.

Smoke plume from Ellis Rd. fire is showing up on radar. Blowing away from I-95. pic.twitter.com/5Ko4ld98tg — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) February 11, 2022

Smoke from the fire is blowing to the west away from I-95, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

