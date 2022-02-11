70º

75-acre brush fire causing large plume of smoke in Brevard County

Fire is off Ellis Road in West Melbourne

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Brevard County, Brush Fire, Traffic
Sky 6 shows a brush fire burning in West Melbourne off Ellis Road. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – Florida Forest Service crews are fighting a growing brush fire in the West Melbourne area near I-95.

The brush fire is off Ellis Road. It started at 5 acres but has since grown to at least 75 acres in size. There are a number of businesses as well as a park in the area. No word if any structures in the area are threatened.

Smoke from the fire is blowing to the west away from I-95, according to News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.

Christie Zizo joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

