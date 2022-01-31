64º

Fire engulfs, destroys Mims home

Crews respond to home on Aurantia Road

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Crews respond to fire in Mims. (Brevard County Fire Rescue)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fire destroyed a home in Mims early Monday, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Brevard fire rescue crews and Titusville firefighters responded to the home in the 4200 block of Aurantia Road around 2:30 a.m.

The home went up in flames, but officials said people inside were able to make it out safely.

No other details have been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

