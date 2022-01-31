Fire engulfs, destroys Mims home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fire destroyed a home in Mims early Monday, according to the Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Brevard fire rescue crews and Titusville firefighters responded to the home in the 4200 block of Aurantia Road around 2:30 a.m.

The home went up in flames, but officials said people inside were able to make it out safely.

No other details have been released.

The fire remains under investigation.