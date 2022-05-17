WATCH: Marion County Fire Rescue battles brush fire near Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Fire Rescue updated its social media Monday evening with information on a brush fire by Ocala.

The fire started in an area near Maricamp Road, MCFR said in the post.

At the time of posting, firefighters were still battling the blaze, bringing in helicopters to extinguish the flames from above.

MCFR released footage of firefighters at the scene, which can be viewed below:

For updates on the fire, visit MCFR’s Facebook page.