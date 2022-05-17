80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Marion County Fire Rescue battles brush fire near Ocala

Fire started near Maricamp Road, according to MCFR

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Marion County, Ocala
Fire near Maricamp Road (Marion County Fire Rescue)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County Fire Rescue updated its social media Monday evening with information on a brush fire by Ocala.

The fire started in an area near Maricamp Road, MCFR said in the post.

[TRENDING: Largest section of Wekiva Parkway opens | Police swarm Church Street in downtown Orlando after man shot | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

At the time of posting, firefighters were still battling the blaze, bringing in helicopters to extinguish the flames from above.

MCFR released footage of firefighters at the scene, which can be viewed below:

For updates on the fire, visit MCFR’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email