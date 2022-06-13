79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Volusia County school district to increase its school employees’ wages

The school district’s wages will increase 3 months earlier than required

Ashley Bermudez

Tags: Volusia County, Volusia County School District, Wages, School unions
Volusia County School District to increase its wages for school employees.

Volusia County, Fla. – The Volusia County school district will increase its wages for school employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release.

[TRENDING: 7th Haitian delegate vanishes from Special Olympics in Kissimmee | Dozens of trucks towed, hundreds of citations issued in Daytona Beach Shores truck meet, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The school district will start giving its employees $15 an hour starting July 1, three months earlier than required by law, according to the district.

This comes after the school district signed memorandums of understanding with two unions, the Volusia United Educators and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Ashley joined ClickOrlando.com in June 2022.