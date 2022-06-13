Volusia County school district to increase its school employees’ wages

Volusia County, Fla. – The Volusia County school district will increase its wages for school employees for the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release.

The school district will start giving its employees $15 an hour starting July 1, three months earlier than required by law, according to the district.

This comes after the school district signed memorandums of understanding with two unions, the Volusia United Educators and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.