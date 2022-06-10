Missing, endangered 58-year-old man last seen in Holly Hill, police say

Kevin Boyer, 58, was last seen on Thursday, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – Police are searching for a 58-year-old man who is considered endangered because he has not taken his medication.

According to police, 58-year-old Kevin Boyer was last seen Thursday at an assisted-living facility in Holly Hill, located at 1562 Garden Ave.

Meena Ramasami called to report Boyer missing shortly before 6 p.m., having last seen him at around 7:30 a.m., investigators said.

According to the department, Ramasami told officers that Boyer had refused to take his prescribed medication for the past few days.

Boyer was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue denim jeans. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Boyer is asked to call the Holly Hill Police Department at 386-248-9475.