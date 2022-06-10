Deputies search for 39-year-old woman missing out of Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been reported missing out of Flagler County, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Deputies said 39-year-old Zunilda Rondon was last heard from on Thursday, June 2.

According to deputies, Rondon was possibly in the “W” section of Palm Coast.

Deputies described Rondon as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rondon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department by calling 386-313-4911 or emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.