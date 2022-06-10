80º

Deputies search for 39-year-old woman missing out of Flagler County

Possibly in the ‘W’ section of Palm Coast, according to sheriff’s office

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Zunilda Rondon, 39 (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has been reported missing out of Flagler County, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Deputies said 39-year-old Zunilda Rondon was last heard from on Thursday, June 2.

According to deputies, Rondon was possibly in the “W” section of Palm Coast.

Deputies described Rondon as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Rondon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department by calling 386-313-4911 or emailing TIPS@flaglersheriff.com.

