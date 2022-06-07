VIDEO: Waterspout forms off Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A weather phenomenon was captured on video Monday off Flagler Beach as storms ripped across Central Florida.

Matt Burkhalter recorded video of a waterspout spinning over the Atlantic Ocean.

[READ: Waterspouts spotted off coast of Brevard County | Waterspout spins near Titusville High School | Video captures waterspout near Patrick AFB]

Strong storms brought heavy downpours, hail, gusty winds and lightning to the region, but no tornadoes touched down.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

Waterspouts come in two versions: tornadic and fair-weather waterspouts.

Ad

Tornadic waterspouts are tight vortices that have similar characteristics to a tornado, producing strong winds. Tornadic waterspouts develop from the cloud, downward to the ground. The highest risk of seeing tornadic waterspouts is during a severe thunderstorm near open water.

Fair-weather waterspouts generally form during relatively calm conditions, under a developing cumulus cloud. Instead of forming near the clouds, like a tornadic waterspout, the fair weather version develops on the surface of the water and works its way upward to the clouds. Their surprise factor makes these waterspouts dangerous for boaters. These waterspouts tend to form while winds are light, limiting their tracking speed.

No matter the version, waterspouts can be dangerous to boaters if they get too close.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says the best way to avoid a waterspout is to move at a 90-degree angle to its movement.