76º

LIVE

Local News

Melbourne streets close down due to flooding, city says

McClendon and Steele Streets are closed

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Melbourne, Brevard County, Traffic
Rain generic (KPRC 2)

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Streets in Melbourne have been impacted by the heavy rains hitting several parts of Brevard and Volusia Counties.

The intersection of McClendon and Steele Streets were closed due to flooding Monday, according to the City of Melbourne.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The city advised drivers avoid the area while crews pump water from the intersection.

That area of Melbourne consists of both industrial and residential properties.

News 6 will provide further updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email