Melbourne streets close down due to flooding, city says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Streets in Melbourne have been impacted by the heavy rains hitting several parts of Brevard and Volusia Counties.

The intersection of McClendon and Steele Streets were closed due to flooding Monday, according to the City of Melbourne.

The city advised drivers avoid the area while crews pump water from the intersection.

The intersection of McClendon Street and Steele Street is closed due to flooding. Crews are pumping water from the area now. Please avoid the area while the roadway is flooded. — City of Melbourne FL (@MelbourneFL) June 6, 2022

That area of Melbourne consists of both industrial and residential properties.

