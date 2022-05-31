Man arrested by SWAT team after stabbing woman, slashing man, Melbourne police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A standoff in Melbourne ended with a man being arrested by a SWAT team after they forced their way into his home following an attack on his neighbors, according to police.

Officers arrested Adam Ali Sharifian, 28, on Monday night.

Police said they were called Harbor Village Apartments, 200 E. University Blvd., around 9 p.m. A man and a woman said they were outside their apartment when their neighbor, Sharifian, confronted them, records show.

Sharifian accused the couple of calling the cops on him for a previous incident, police said. Jail records show Sharifian was arrested on Sunday on a battery charge, but no other details on that arrest were available.

The couple went back inside their home, but then tried to speak with Sharifian again, officers said. Sharifian punched the woman, pulled out a knife and stabbed her, then slashed the man’s arm when he tried to intervene, records show.

The couple managed to get Sharifian back into his apartment, police said. Officers ordered him out of the apartment but Sharifian refused to come out or even speak with officers, according to investigators.

Officers said after several failed attempts to negotiate with Sharifian, SWAT entered the apartment and cuffed him.

Sharafian faces 2 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling and one count of battery.