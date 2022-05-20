Melbourne man arrested in drug bust had 20 dogs chained up, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A drug bust at a home in Melbourne led to an arrest and the discovery of 20 dogs chained up, according to police.

Melbourne police said they executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on Southland Avenue as part of an investigation into illegal drug activity.

Detectives said they found 28.7 grams of cocaine and 8.1 grams of marijuana.

Police said they also found 20 dogs -- all of which were chained up. Police said the dogs appeared to be poorly cared for. Brevard County Animal Control was brought in to help. Police said animal control issued 56 civil citations as a result of their investigation.

Antravious McRae, 18, was arrested on several charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of cocaine and cannabis, and resisting arrest without violence.