WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over Melbourne Beach during search for missing boater

Coast Guard searches for man after his boat was found on Melbourne Beach | Boat was found Wednesday evening

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – Several agencies are looking for a 68-year-old Vero Beach man after his boat washed ashore on Melbourne Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Dale Hossfield has not been seen, but his 29-foot boat was found on the beach Wednesday evening.

The Coast Guard, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking for Hossfield.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami Command Center at 305-535-4472.

