Local News

FWC, Coast Guard, sheriff’s office search for fisherman who went overboard off Brevard coast

Malabar man’s friends call for help after victim fell from boat

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A search is underway for a Malabar man who went overboard while fishing with friends off the coast of Melbourne Beach, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to the agency, the missing man was throwing a cast net from a boat when he went overboard at about 8:11 p.m. Friday.

Friends on board the vessel were able to call the FWC for help.

The FWC Coast Guard and Brevard County deputies began assisting in the search near Sebastian Inlet State Park.

