US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from Carnival ship nearing Port Canaveral, cruise line says

Man jumped from Carnival Mardi Gras early Saturday, according to statement

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line's Newest and Most Innovative Ship (file) (Carnival Cruise Line)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who allegedly jumped from the Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship early Saturday morning on its approach to Port Canaveral, the cruise line said in a statement.

USCG released the Mardi Gras following initial search and rescue efforts which involved the ship’s crew, and a Carnival spokesperson said the ship had since arrived to the Port and would sail its next itinerary.

As USCG personnel continue the search, Carnival said its Care Team is supporting the guest’s family, with the cruise line going on to say in the statement that its thoughts and prayers were with them.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

