73º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Another Norwegian cruise canceled after ship runs aground in Dominican Republic

Norwegian Escape had minor damage after getting stuck March 14

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Norwegian Cruise Line, Cruises, Florida, Travel, Brevard County, Port Canaveral

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Norwegian Cruise Lines ship set to sail from Port Canaveral this weekend for a weeklong cruise has been canceled.

The Norwegian Escape was scheduled for a 7-night sailing, but the company said repairs to the ship after it got stuck leaving the Dominican Republic last week are taking “longer than expected.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The ship got stuck when the cruise line said it “made contact with the channel bed,” causing minor damage to the ship’s hull, the cruise line said. Viewers told News 6 the ship was stuck for hours while waiting for high tide.

“There was a tone in the captain’s voice that sounded like he was a little nervous as well,” said Jason Van Dyke, a passenger on the cruise. “... Took a look around and you could tell that we were stuck.”

A passenger told News 6 the ship was freed and docked back at the pier at the Dominican Republic. The cruise was then canceled and passengers on board had to fly home on a charter flight from Norwegian Cruise Lines.

These passengers were refunded and provided a voucher for future cruises.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email