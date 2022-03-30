CDC no longer warning about COVID on cruise ships

Disney Cruise Line now requiring passengers over 5 to be vaccinated

Itching to go on a cruise but nervous about COVID?

Here’s some good news from the CDC. It just dropped its COVID-related risk assessment of cruise travel.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, inspector says | Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

For more than two years now, health officials have been warning people not to go on a cruise, but considering where we are in the pandemic right now and because COVID-19 cases on cruise ships have been dropping over the past several weeks, the CDC decided to give cruises the green light.

Ad

Of course, this doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

The CDC says you’re better off vaccinated and you should research how each cruise line handles public health measures.