Coast Guard rescue passengers from capsized vessel near Puerto Rico, reports show

Passengers suspected of ‘illegal voyage,’ according to agency

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

PUERTO RICO – Coast Guard rescue crews sprang into action Thursday morning to rescue passengers of a capsized vessel near Desecheo Island in Puerto Rico, according to the agency.

A Custom and Border Protection aircraft found the vessel — which was suspected of illegally transporting passengers — and reached out to the Coast Guard, reports show.

The Coast Guard said passengers from the capsized vessel did not appear to be wearing life jackets.

Afterward, documents indicate Coast Guard agents sent helicopters and a ship out to rescue any possible survivors.

This is all the information we have at this time. The story will be updated as more news comes in.

