Central Florida forecast: H-O-T and not as many storms

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will pinpoint the chance for a few scattered afternoon storms in time for the drive home on Tuesday.

We will not see as many strong storms as we did on Monday, however.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain after 3 p.m.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90. In Orlando, we will warm to 94. The record high temperature on this date is 98, set in 1927. The normal high temperature for today is 90.

Rain chances will be 40-50% for the rest of the week.

Expect high temperatures to stay in the mid-90s, at times feeling like 100.