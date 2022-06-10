Flagler County schools announce new principals, leadership

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt on Friday announced new leadership changes within the district, including the naming of two new principals.

A news release from the district stated Bobby Bossardet will be the next principal of Flagler-Palm Coast High School. The release said Bossardet previously worked as an assistant superintendent for the district.

[TRENDING: 4 Orlando restaurants earn coveted Michelin stars | Missing baby of dead Florida couple found alive over 40 years later, authorities say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“We have amazing things happening throughout our district, and I believe in the vision moving forward,” Bossardet said in a statement. “I have gained a whole new level of respect for the men and women working diligently behind the scenes at the district office for remaining focused and continuing to support our core mission of academic success throughout the last few very challenging years. I know exactly what the Bulldog family is capable of accomplishing, and I am extremely excited for the opportunity to return to (Flagler-Palm Coast) to help reestablish the standard for what Flagler Schools is all about.”

Mittelstadt also announced that Paul Peacock, the current chief of operational services, will be the next principal at Wadsworth Elementary School.

“I am excited to return to a campus where I can have that daily interaction with the students,” Peacock said. “They are why we do what we do.”

Ad

The district added that these appointments have left two openings in the superintendent’s senior cabinet.

According to the district, LaShakia Moore will move from director of teaching and learning to assistant superintendent of academic services.

The district also stated Director of Plant Services David Freeman will become the new chief of operational services.