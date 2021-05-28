Flagler schools to discontinue daily COVID-19 dashboard

The daily COVID-19 dashboard for the Flagler County Schools will be discontinued, officials said on Friday.

Data from the dashboard shows how many students and employees in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chart also shows the cases at each school in the county.

Summer programs begin June 7. The district announced masks will be optional for students and staff.

Graduation ceremonies for Matanzas High School and Flagler-Palm Coast High School will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach on June 2.

Masks will be optional at the ceremonies.