A shot with lunch: Flagler County Health department gives out vaccines at restaurants

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The health department in Flagler County is going straight into the community to give out vaccinations. This week it started holding clinics in restaurants and giving the shots to staff and neighbors.

Health officials said when restaurant owners approached them saying they were having a hard time hiring people and keeping staff, they looked at this as their opportunity to work directly with community members.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Ad

On Wednesday, they set up shop in The Anchor restaurant on State Road A1A in Flagler Beach.

“This week we’re doing two restaurants and next week we’re doing at least one if not two more,” said Gretchen Smith, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County.

Smith said the restaurant locations make it easy for people to pop in while being out on the town.

“There are a lot of people that are on the fence right now and we think an important part of that is making it more convenient for them to get vaccinated,” she said.

People like Peter McKay and his wife who were just walking by stopped in.