Florida sees 4,414 new COVID-19 cases as President Biden pushes for more walk-up vaccine sites

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Joe Biden is encouraging states to make vaccines available on a walk-up basis, pushing to get at least one dose to 70% of adults by July 4 in a new goal that he announced Tuesday,

According to the Associated Press, there are more than 56% of American adults who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The president also called on pharmacies to provide vaccines on a walk-up basis. Walmart and Sam’s Club announced their 5,100 respective pharmacies nationwide will offer walk-up vaccinations.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president for health and wellness at Walmart, said in a news release.

There are 383 pharmacy locations in Florida, including Sam’s Club, where they will not require a membership to be vaccinated.

And more Americans could be eligible for the vaccine as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers expanding Pfizer’s eligibility for children from the ages of 12 to 15.

Pfizer is already available to those 16 years old and up. The FDA is expected to authorize the vaccine’s expansion early next week or sooner, with the agency looking ahead to approve use for even those even younger during the fall.

