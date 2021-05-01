Florida reports 5,425 new COVID-19 cases as first doses wrap up at Orange County Convention Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the Orange County Convention Center winds down its operations to close at the end of May, the vaccination site offered its last first doses Saturday.

Starting Monday, only second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Once the site shuts down, two smaller sites will open in different locations in the county and offer about 2,000 doses a day. The county has not yet announced where the locations will be.

The convention center site has been vaccinating thousands per day since the end of December and currently is giving out more than 4,000 shots a day. The site has now vaccinated more than 200,000 people.

Saturday also marked the first day of a new Orange County vaccination site. Barnett Park, which previously served as a testing site, is now offering the Pfizer vaccine without requiring appointments. This site will offer 750 vaccinations a day, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The UCF Lake Nona Medical Center will be offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine two days next week to the Lake Nona community and those in Orange and Osceola counties. Pre-registration is required and appointments for the second doses are being offering on two days in June. Click here for more information.

With more people being vaccinated, Florida’s surgeon general signed an advisory stating vaccinated people do not need to wear a face mask.

“Fully vaccinated individuals should no longer be advised to wear facial coverings or avoid social and recreational gatherings except in limited circumstances,” the advisory from Dr. Scott Rivkees says.

