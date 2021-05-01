UCF Lake Nona Medical Center offering first doses of Moderna to community next week

Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University's Hope Clinic, on Wednesday afternoon, March 31, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Smith, who received Moderna's original vaccine a year ago in a first-stage study, said returning wasnt a tough decision. The earlier one, it was a great success and, you know, millions of people are getting vaccinated now. ... If were helping people with the old one, why not volunteer and help people with the new one? (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

ORLANDO, Fla. – First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered to the community at the UCF Lake Nona Medical Center for two days next week.

The medical center, which opened in March, will be offering vaccines to the Lake Nona community Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5.

Officials with the medical center said it will also offer vaccines to those in Orange and Osceola counties who are 18 years or older.

People who want to attend and get the first dose will need to register beforehand on the medical center’s website. The center said anyone who registers for the first doses will only be able to receive the second dose on June 1 and June 2.

