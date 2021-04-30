Clear icon
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded in Florida

Any person not from state, but is providing goods and services can get vaccine

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

The eligibility for getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida has expanded.

Surgeon General. Dr. Scott Rivkees issued a health advisory expanding the eligibility of the vaccine to non-Florida residents providing good and services in the state.

The health advisory issued by Rivkees can be read at this link.

Anyone 16 and or older is eligible for the vaccine.

People who are 16 and 17 must have a parent or guardian with them while getting the vaccine.

