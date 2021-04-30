COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanded in Florida

The eligibility for getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida has expanded.

Surgeon General. Dr. Scott Rivkees issued a health advisory expanding the eligibility of the vaccine to non-Florida residents providing good and services in the state.

The health advisory issued by Rivkees can be read at this link.

[TRENDING: Cruises could resume in July | This K-9 is stopping child abuse. Here’s how | Scohol? Sign painted incorrectly]

Ad

Anyone 16 and or older is eligible for the vaccine.

Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has issued a Public Health Advisory rescinding previous advisories, expanding vaccine eligibility to include non-Florida residents providing goods & services in Florida, and encouraging the resumption of in-person government operations & services — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) April 29, 2021

People who are 16 and 17 must have a parent or guardian with them while getting the vaccine.

[RELATED: How and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida]