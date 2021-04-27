Orange County Convention Center to stop providing first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Those who’d like to get their first dose at the Orange County Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination site only have a few days left to do so.

Officials from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County announced Tuesday that this week will be the last opportunity for first doses at the site with the last day being Saturday.

Starting Monday, only second doses will be provided.

Appointments are required for the site and can be made by going to ocfl.net/vaccine. That link also highlights other vaccination sites in the area, many of which don’t require appointments.

Officials announced earlier this month that the site would close at the end of May and instead, two smaller sites each capable of doing about 2,000 shots per day would open in two different locations in the county that have not yet been announced.

The move comes as more and more conventions are returning to the area.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino spoke during a town hall on Monday about shifting the local vaccination strategy.