Barnett Park now offering COVID-19 vaccines

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County opened a new vaccination location at Barnett Park, which has been previously used for COVID-19 testing.

Saturday marked the first day the site started offering the vaccine, in addition to testing.

Debra Peluzzo was one of the first people to get the shot at the site after learning it was being offering at the park.

“We had received an email in the mail,” Peluzzo said.

Peluzzo said coming to the park was faster and more convenient, especially compared to when she previously got tested at the Orange County Convention Center.

“To be there, the convention center, I took maybe 40 minutes like driving, plus the three hours waiting in the line,” Peluzzo said. “Today was 15 minutes here, five minutes from my house. It was convenient, it was good. It was a good experience overall.”

Before, Barnett Park used to only offer testing, but the change comes as the county is starting to wind down operations at the mass vaccination site at the convention center.