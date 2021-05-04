FDA mulls expanding Pfizer eligibility as Florida reports 3,692 new COVID-19 cases

ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

The announcement is set to come a month after the company found that its shot — which is the only shot currently authorized for those age 16 and older — also provided protection for the younger group.

[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]

Ad

The person familiar with the process, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, confirmed the timeline and added that it is expected that the FDA will approve Pfizer’s use by even younger children sometime this fall.

In Central Florida, health officials believe the only way to reach herd immunity is for them to sway people who have already decided to not to get inoculated.

“If you have decided already that that’s not the case, then we will have a lot of work and education to do to be able to change their minds,” Pino said.

Despite that challenge, more vaccination clinics are popping up across Central Florida.

On Tuesday, a one-day-only vaccination event is happening at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and all Floridians 18 and older are invited to attend.

Ad

Ad

Ad