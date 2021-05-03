State reports 3,155 new COVID-19 cases as Central Florida leaders step up efforts to vaccinate young people

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida leaders are putting a focus on increasing vaccination rates among the younger population.

On Sunday, a mobile vaccine site at Lake Eola offered Johnson & Johnson vaccines to people at the Orlando Farmers Market. Another mobile vaccine site was set up Friday at The Beacham on Orange Avenue, a bar in downtown Orlando.

More mobile vaccine events are planned to continue this week at Camping World Stadium Tuesday and Monday’s Latin grocer El Presidente Supermarket hosted a pop-up event.

In Orange County, it’s mostly people in their 20s and 30s testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said people in their 20s and 30s could keep the virus circulating.

The Beacham will continue reaching out to the younger crowd, making the vaccine available every Monday night.

Brevard County leaders are also looking to get younger people vaccinated. The county offered a “High School Day” vaccination event Saturday for students 16 and older who were interested in getting the vaccine.

