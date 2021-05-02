Florida sees 3,916 new COVID-19 cases as Orlando FEMA site prepares to stop first doses

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Central Florida community will only have a couple more days to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Valencia College’s West Campus FEMA-backed site.

Tuesday will be the last day the vaccination site will administer first doses as it is scheduled to close on May 26. Once the site stops offering first doses, it will still continue offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

[TRENDING: SpaceX delivers 4 astronauts with splashdown| Police: Downtown Orlando shooting kills 1 man | Legal questions facing Fla. gambling deal]

Ad

Last Sunday, the site resumed its use of the J&J vaccine last weekend after an 11-day pause was lifted by U.S. health officials. The vaccine was under investigation after several women developed rare but dangerous blood clots after receiving the shot.

Starting Monday, the Orange County Convention Center will also move to only offering second doses as operations wind down. The site is set to close at the end of May. The county is shifting its strategy to have more vaccine sites to reach more of the community.

So far, tens of thousands of Orange County residents have skipped out on their second dose, according to the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County. Dr. Raul Pino said Thursday many are overdue on their vaccine and do not have the full protection needed.

Ad

“Please complete your series,” Pino said. “Although you acquire some level of protection when you have just one of dose, we are not sure how long that will last, or how high. Your best chances to get full immunity, it is by having your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.”

The UCF Lake Nona Medical Center will be offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. The medical center, which opened in March, will be offering vaccines to the Lake Nona community Tuesday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 5.

Ad

Ad