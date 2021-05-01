Shots administered at Orlando bar to get more young people vaccinated

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An aggressive effort has been made to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to young people.

Doses of the vaccine were administered in downtown Orlando on Friday night.

Shots were administered at The Beacham on Orange Avenue.

Nearly 44 percent of people in Orange County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.

To get this number up, health officials are trying to get more young people the vaccine.

“We think everybody needs to get a shot, you know we need to get everyone vaccinated so we can get back to whatever normal is going to be moving forward, we’re just trying to do our part, we’re targeting the younger demographic,” Beacham co-owner Jan SanFelippo said.

The nightclub crowd is exactly who medical experts say they want to convince to get the vaccine.