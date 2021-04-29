Vaccination day for high school students to be held in Brevard County

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Health First is making the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to high school students in Central Florida.

A “High School Day” will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 611 E. Sheridan Road in Melbourne for students 16 and older who are interested in getting the vaccine.

Any student who is 16 or 17 must have a parent or guardian with them.

Eligible adults may also receive the vaccine.

Health officials said no preregistration is necessary.

If there is a specific time a student wants the vaccine, the student can preregister for the shot at this link.

More than 11,000 people in the age group of 16-24 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Brevard County, according to the department of health.