Vaccination event giving out free tickets to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo is playing host to a vaccination event on Saturday and it is offering free ticket vouchers to some of the people coming out to get the shot.

The event, which is being put on by the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, will take place at the Wayne Densch Discovery Center on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will offer the Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone who is 16 or older. Those who are 16 or 17 will need a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine. Appointment takers will be at the site scheduling second doses, according to officials.

Pre-registration is required in order to guarantee a ticket voucher, according to a news release from the county. Walk-in clients will be accepted, however, ticket quantities are limited and priority will be given to clients with appointments.

Register for an appointment by clicking here.

Ticket vouchers can be redeemed for general admission during regular business hours through June 30, 2022.