Central Florida school districts await word on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine expansion for children

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some Central Florida school district leaders are making plans so they’re ready for when the Food and Drug Administration approves emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on children as young as 12.

The Pfizer vaccine, along with the Johnson & Johnson formula, is already available to those 16 and older, as long as the minor has parental consent.

If the FDA approval is granted in a matter of days as expected, Pfizer will be the first to inoculate those in the 12 to 15 age range.

President Joe Biden said the plan is to ship doses directly to pediatricians once that approval is granted. That way, it’ll be easier for parents to get access for their children.

Central Florida has also seen vaccination events at local high schools to give students the opportunity to get the shot while on campus and it’s possible the region could see more of those as time goes on.

News 6 contacted school districts to see how they’re preparing for the age expansion. Their responses are below.

Brevard Public Schools

