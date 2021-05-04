New Orlando-area community COVID-19 vaccination sites see low turnout

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The COVID-19 vaccine shots are now available in four new spots in Orange County.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is now administering the vaccines at four recreation centers, where 1,000 shots are available each day.

As of about 1 p.m. Tuesday, the demand was not catching up to the supply, with just over 120 shots given at all four sites combined.

Here’s a breakdown of the doses administered, according to the FDOH in Orange County:

All four sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They’re closed on Mondays.

The health department said the four locations were selected as a way to get to areas that were seeing lower vaccination numbers.