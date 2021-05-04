Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations at 383 pharmacies in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walmart and Sam’s Club shoppers now have the choice to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine or just walk up to one of the pharmacies and get it.

The retailer announced Tuesday that all of its 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, including the 383 in Florida, will offer walk-up opportunities.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president for health and wellness at Walmart, said in a news release. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Those who’d like to make an appointment can still do so at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. A Sam’s Club membership isn’t required to get inoculated.

“Walmart and our many private sector partners have been instrumental in providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine across Florida. Today, I’m proud to join Walmart as they expand vaccine availability to all 383 of their pharmacy locations. In combination with other vaccination sites, by the end of this week, there will be more than 2,000 places to get the vaccine across our state – ensuring that every Floridian who wants a vaccine can get one,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

President Joe Biden also spoke on Tuesday, encouraging pharmacies to do away with appointments and move to a walk-up model. He’d like to see 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4.