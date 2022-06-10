Osceola deputies search for missing man last seen wheeling luggage in Poinciana

Reuben Sheimaa Holmes, 43, was last seen June 7, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies are searching for a missing man last seen leaving his Poinciana home on Tuesday.

According to the Osceola Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Reuben Sheimaa Holmes was last seen around 10:20 a.m. in the area of Aylesbury Court.

Deputies said Holmes was observed wearing a red T-shirt and gray sweatpants while wheeling two pieces of blue hand luggage.

Holmes is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in reference to incident 221060649 by calling 407-348-2222.