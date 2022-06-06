Seminole County deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Meredith Statton ran away from her home in Longwood. The sheriff’s office said the girl’s mother reported her missing Monday.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the sheriff’s office, Statton was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The girl’s mother told deputies she received a text from Statton, who used her sister’s phone, around 1:45 a.m. Monday that said she was stepping outside for a few minutes.

Ad

The teen’s phone was taken away from her, a report said.

She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. Statton was last seen wearing black high-waisted shorts, a black strapless top with a navy zip-up jacket.