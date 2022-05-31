Close call: Video shows train narrowly missing teenagers on tracks

Three teenagers came within feet of being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted video of the incident, which happened in Toronto earlier this month.

The video shows the train approaching a bridge when the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brakes and blew the horn, but officials said there was no way of stopping the train in time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The Metrolink Transit Agency says it posted the video to appeal to parents and show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.