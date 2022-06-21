Armored vehicle pins worker against ATM after not being put in park, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Brink’s security truck pinned a worker against an ATM Tuesday afternoon after an employee forgot to leave it in park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck was parked in the drive-thru portion of an Intracoastal Bank in Palm Coast as two men working for Brink’s, a security company, were working on one of the ATMs, a report shows.

Troopers said one of the workers failed to put the truck into park before he left the vehicle, causing the truck to roll forward toward them.

According to a crash report, the front of the truck hit one of the workers, pinning him against the ATM.

Afterward, the truck continued across the parking lot and crossed over Pine Cone Drive, exiting to the west shoulder and eventually stopping after it hit a tree, troopers said.

One of the workers, a 58-year-old man from Daytona Beach, was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach with serious injuries, FHP said.

No other injuries, including any involving the Port Orange worker, 59, were reported.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.