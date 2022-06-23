86º

75-year-old woman from The Villages killed in head-on crash, FHP says

3 others injured in 2-vehicle wreck on CR-42

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old woman from The Villages was killed and three others were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 6:10 p.m. on County Road 42.

The FHP said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old Paisley man was east on C.R. 42 when it veered into the westbound lanes and struck a 2016 Ford Edge head-on.

The 75-year-old woman, who was driving the Edge, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

A passenger in the Edge, a 77-year-old woman from The Villages, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center, according to troopers. Another passenger, a 57-year-old woman from The Villages, suffered serious injuries, an FHP crash report stated. All three were wearing seat belts, according to troopers.

The driver of the Tahoe, who was not wearing a seat belt, was also taken to ORMC with critical injuries, the crash report said.

