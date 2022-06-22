What the Honk: This is literally the wrong way to drive

ORLANDO, Fla. – Our last honk today will make you cringe. With the spike in wrong-way drivers, it seems it is something we need to be aware of all the time.

But first… we can’t start without a good ole’ Central Florida parking job.

An almost intentionally bad parking job, right at home in Central Florida. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

How in the world do you think this is OK after parking? A solid 10 feet in the driving path of parking lot traffic.

When you’re parking in a parking lot and you have a trailer, I’m going to recommend you park toward the rear of the lot. This is almost intentional.

Save this kind of thing for theme park annual pass stickers. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK look, seriously, why do we do this? There is not discount for keeping your old, expired decals.

This is mild compared to some I have seen out there. Believe it or not, the rules do say this should be displayed in the top right corner of your license plate. There’s even an indent to show you where the sticker goes!

This viewer played it cool, but wrong way drivers have become a serious problem in Orlando.

Now to something that has become a major issue in our area: wrong-way drivers.

We just spoke about this yesterday, and here we are now in the City of Orlando. I am so glad this driver was aware and saw this other driver. Scary stuff and yet completely, 100% avoidable.

People ask me all the time, how do we avoid this? When we start driving like our lives depend on it, things will change. Until then…

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.