Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Trooper Steve answers another viewer question.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another state?”

“Like so many other laws here in Florida, the state will recognize your out-of-state disabled parking decal,” Trooper Steve said. “Florida will actually recognize any disabled parking decal that has a valid registration from any state -- and any other country -- that displays the international sign of accessibility.”

For those of you thinking of taking advantage of the system, Trooper Steve has a warning.

“I wouldn’t try that,’ he said. “Between the national and state systems, law enforcement can trace most decals to its original designer and can confirm its validity.”

Be safe out there.

