Can you use disabled parking decals from other states in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Can I use my disabled parking decal while visiting (Florida) from another state?”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“Like so many other laws here in Florida, the state will recognize your out-of-state disabled parking decal,” Trooper Steve said. “Florida will actually recognize any disabled parking decal that has a valid registration from any state -- and any other country -- that displays the international sign of accessibility.”

For those of you thinking of taking advantage of the system, Trooper Steve has a warning.

Ad

“I wouldn’t try that,’ he said. “Between the national and state systems, law enforcement can trace most decals to its original designer and can confirm its validity.”

Be safe out there.