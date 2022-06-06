Ask Trooper Steve: How many times can I attend traffic school?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “How many times may I elect to take traffic school for a ticket to keep points from getting on my driving record?”

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

He said drivers with a Class-E license, or “normal driver’s license,” can take the class one time within 12 months.

“Keep in mind this only works for one citation. You are limited to taking this class no more than five times within a 10-year time period,” Trooper Steve said.

Tickets that come with points are moving violations and anything involving a crash comes with an extra point, he said.

[VIDEO BELOW: Can I drive barefoot in Florida?]

“This is not something where the more the points, the better the driver. Points have consequences and could effect your insurance, also,” he said. “Obey the rules of the road and being just a polite driver will prevent you from ever having to know the point system.”

To learn more about approved classes to take, click here.