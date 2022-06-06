82º

Ask Trooper Steve: How many times can I attend traffic school?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions.

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “How many times may I elect to take traffic school for a ticket to keep points from getting on my driving record?”

He said drivers with a Class-E license, or “normal driver’s license,” can take the class one time within 12 months.

“Keep in mind this only works for one citation. You are limited to taking this class no more than five times within a 10-year time period,” Trooper Steve said.

Tickets that come with points are moving violations and anything involving a crash comes with an extra point, he said.

“This is not something where the more the points, the better the driver. Points have consequences and could effect your insurance, also,” he said. “Obey the rules of the road and being just a polite driver will prevent you from ever having to know the point system.”

To learn more about approved classes to take, click here.

About the Authors:

Steven Montiero, better known as "Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

