Woman riding bicycle dies after being struck by vehicle outside DeLand Police Department

DeLAND, Fla. – A woman riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night “almost directly in front of the (DeLand) police department” and later died, according to a news release.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Clara and West Howry avenues, police said. Officers and DeLand firefighters found the woman with severe injuries and began efforts to save her life, but she was later pronounced dead, the release states.

[TRENDING: Marion County woman wins $1M from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket | Beauty shop targeted, building vandalized with racial slurs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Police have not yet said whether the crash is considered a hit-and-run, but an investigation is reportedly in progress.

No other details were disclosed.