Man arrested in fatal shooting at Family Dollar in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been arrested in the death of a 44-year-old who was fatally shot at a Family Dollar location in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Patrick Thomas Alcereau, 33, was arrested Monday, just over one week since the shooting.

Deputies said they responded to Family Dollar at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail on June 10 around 6 a.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds. According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, one of the victims waved down a deputy who was driving by the store and told the deputy he was shot.

One of the victims, 44-year-old Ricky Lemar Jones, was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit. The other victim was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds but was in stable condition.

After the shooting, surveillance video showed Alcereau run to Royal Inn nearby, enter a hotel room and later leave wearing different clothes, the affidavit said. Video also showed him with a woman, according to the document.

Deputies identified the woman and learned from her Facebook page she was in a potential relationship with a man, identified as Alcereau. The affidavit said deputies spoke with the woman who said Alcereau came to the room appearing to be crying and asking her to order him a Lyft to leave the area quickly.

She told deputies he does not trust her and has accused her of cheating on him before, recently getting upset over her buying weed from a guy, identified as Jones.

The other shooting victim told deputies Alcereau said Jones owed him money before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Alcereau faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.