Deputies ID man shot, killed at Family Dollar in Orange County

One man died and another was injured in a shooting at a Family Dollar location in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to Family Dollar at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as 44-year-old Ricky Lemar Jones, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

“I heard at least a minimum of six (gunshots),” a caller told a 911 dispatcher. “... Yeah, we can hear them screaming, screaming for help.”

The other man, who is in his 20s, is in the hospital in stable condition, deputies said. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said there is no suspect information at this time.