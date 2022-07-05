Midwest favorite Skyline Chili opening 1st Central Florida store. Here’s when, where to find it

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Chili on spaghetti with piles of cheese will soon be served up in Central Florida as Cincinnati-based chain Skyline Chili plans to open its first location in the Orlando area in 2023.

According to the company’s Facebook page, Wendell and Daniel Hunsucker will be opening the franchise at Disney’s Flamingo Crossings Town Center.

No official opening date is set, but Skyline said it should open in early 2023.

Skyline Chili already has five Florida locations, according to its website, but this will be the first in Central Florida.

Skyline Chili is known for its spaghetti but also sells hot dogs, salads, wraps and fries.

According to the company, the restaurant chain was started in 1949 by Nicholas Lambrinides, who was born in Greece and immigrated to Cincinnati with his family.

