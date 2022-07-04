Florida teen to have leg amputated after attack by 9-foot shark

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teen who was attacked by a 9-foot shark while scalloping is having surgery this week to have her right leg amputated above the knee.

The 17-year-old girl was off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when she was attacked by a shark in water around 5 feet deep, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Apopka neighborhood | Orlando, News 6 team up for Fireworks at the Fountain | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to investigators, a family member jumped in the water “and beat the shark until the juvenile was free.”

She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare where she underwent several surgeries. The hospital said in a Facebook post the girl’s brother, who is a firefighter/EMT, fought off the shark and worked with other boaters to control the bleeding.

The hospital said her injuries are “so extensive” her leg will be amputated above her right knee during a procedure on Tuesday.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the girl’s mother called it “the best-case scenario” and “best option to get her back to the most normal life possible.”

The girl is staying upbeat, according to the hospital, and has a long road to recovery ahead.